2021 NFL free agency: Seven intriguing player-team fits

Turning in the card to select Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be easy -- ensuring Lawrence has the supporting cast he needs to succeed will be a bigger challenge. D.J. Chark is a quality receiver, and James Robinson is coming off one of the greatest rookie seasons ever recorded by an undrafted running back, but beyond that, upgrades are needed. Inking Samuel, who hit career highs in catches (77), receiving yards (851) and catch rate (79.4%) with the Panthers in 2020, would be a good start, not least because he also has the ability to carry the ball out of the backfield (41 rushing attempts for 200 yards and two scores last season). I can still remember Samuel's impressive pro-day performance, and I'm sure new Jags head coach Urban Meyer, who recruited Samuel to Ohio State when he was coaching the Buckeyes, remembers it well, too. Samuel doesn't turn 25 until August, and his best football is ahead of him.