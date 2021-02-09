Richard Sherman plans to play two more years before retiring

﻿Richard Sherman﻿ is set to hit the free-agent market next month to sign what will likely be his last NFL contract.

The 33-year-old veteran corner told Stephen A. Smith of ESPN that he plans to play two more seasons.

"I only want to play two more [seasons]," Sherman said. "I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I've played on have reached."

Sherman played in just five games in 2020 due to injury. Perhaps not the field-shrinking corner he was during his All-Pro days in Seattle, Sherman can still be one of the upper echelon cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy, as evidenced by his 2019 Pro Bowl season.

In a league always in need of tough corners who can hold their own in space, Sherman should have suitors when he hits the open market. He's already expected to move on from San Francisco.

The 10-year pro plans to walk away after the next two seasons are out.

"After two years, I think I'm going to shut it down, regardless, because I'm sure I'll still get calls, I'm sure people still want to see if I have interest," Sherman said. "I think two more years and I'll be content where I'm at."