Pro day results: Stanford, Ohio St., Utah, Missouri, SDSU

» WR Zay Jones (6-2 1/8, 201), who has raised his stock maybe higher than anyone since the end of the season, stood on his combine numbers, but went through an exceptional workout. Jets receivers assistant (and former UCLA head coach) Karl Dorrell was on hand. Jones also returned punts, and averted a near disaster when he crashed into a tackling dummy while fielding one kick. All in all, it was a good day for Jones, the son of former Cowboys LB Robert Jones, a first-round pick on mine in 1992.