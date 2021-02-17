Around the NFL

Richard Sherman: 49ers have made it 'pretty clear' they are parting ways in 2021

Published: Feb 17, 2021 at 05:03 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Your latest ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ update is unexciting, but intriguing for familiar reasons.

Sherman believes his time with the 49ers is over, something he's said in December and earlier this month. Now he's telling us why he thinks he's moving on from San Francisco next month.

"It's been made pretty clear," Sherman said this week of his talks with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, via the Sacramento Bee. "It was a good conversation, nothing crazy. Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this."

At 32 years old and at the end of a three-year deal signed in 2018, Sherman simply no longer fits with the 49ers. Add in the lower salary cap projection that's forcing teams across the league to say goodbye to veterans, and it's understandable why both he and 49ers brass are on the same page and set to part ways amicably, closing what Sherman called "an incredible chapter in my career."

Even if the 49ers weren't dealing with the cap crunch, it wouldn't be a guarantee that San Francisco would bring Sherman back. The veteran struggled with calf issues in 2020, playing in just five games and recording one interception. He would still carry a ton of value with his locker room presence, though, which the 49ers will miss -- and a team with a need in the secondary and cap space to spend will welcome.

For now, it's a matter of letting the days pass before Sherman moves elsewhere. It seems his tone and the team's perspective won't change before the start of the new league year.

