Hot 100 + 40: Laremy Tunsil is top prospect in 2016 NFL Draft

28. Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Treadwell (6-2, 221, 4.63 40) has the size you want and is a lot like former Dallas Cowboys receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. Treadwell plays faster than his timed speed. He has very strong hands and toughness for the position; he will block. Treadwell will fight for the ball. He wants to be good, but will he work as hard as Irvin did as a player?