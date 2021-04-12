2021 NFL Draft: Who should be the first pass catcher off the board?

Brian Baldinger: Ja'Marr Chase will be the first pass catcher off the board. When we last saw him play in a game, the 2019 national championship, Chase absolutely torched the Clemson defense with nine receptions for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In that magical LSU season, Chase played the X receiver spot on the outside, while Minnesota's rookie sensation Justin Jefferson moved inside to the slot. Chase, who ran an unofficial 4.38-second 40-yard dash at 201 pounds, can separate and keep plays alive after the catch as a physical player who's very difficult to tackle. Look for Chase to come off the board early and have an immediate impact for whichever team selects him.

Adam Rank: The first pass catcher off the board should be Kyle Pitts. He's a unicorn. I know there are a lot of great receivers in this draft class, but Pitts is a generational talent like Tony Gonzalez﻿. If the Falcons can't find a suitor to take the fourth overall selection, I would have no hesitation grabbing Pitts in that spot. And if he were still available at No. 5 for the Bengals, I would have to make that move, too. I know the Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow﻿, but the good news is they have other picks.