2021 NFL Draft: Which team should trade up in Round 1, and for which prospect?

DeAngelo Hall: NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers have zeroed in on Mac Jones and Trey Lance at No. 3 overall. That leaves Justin Fields -- or Lance, if he is still on the board -- available for a team like Washington to acquire. In my opinion, I would really start trying to pull off a trade if either one of these prospects is available at No. 12 overall.

Joe Thomas: The New England Patriots are a perfect team to trade up to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. They've done a good job upgrading the talent around the position along with addressing needs to improve the defense. The Patriots have Cam Newton in place to start the season, and if he plays well, it allows a rookie passer to sit and learn for a year. But if Cam struggles, gets injured or isn't winning enough games, they could decide to move on and grow with the rookie. The issue is, the top five quarterbacks in this class probably won't be around at No. 15, so they may have to climb fairly high to claim their QB of the future.