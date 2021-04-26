Around the NFL

49ers focused on NDSU QB Trey Lance, Alabama QB Mac Jones with No. 3 pick

Published: Apr 25, 2021 at 10:20 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Less than four days away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers have reportedly set their sights on which quarterbacks their eyeing with the No. 3 overall pick.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the belief is San Francisco has narrowed its focus on selecting either Alabama QB Mac Jones or North Dakota State QB Trey Lance, according to several sources.

Sunday's update seemingly eliminates the possibility of the Niners drafting touted prospect Justin Fields, whom several analysts list as the third-best QB prospect in this year's draft.

Rapoport's report also falls in with the long-standing rumor that the team would select Jones third overall after months of scouting the former Crimson Tide signal-caller.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch attended Lance's second pro day on March 19. Lance has reportedly been working with QB coach John Beck, who played under Shanahan in Washington. It's worth noting that Beck also helped prep Fields for his second Pro Day earlier this month.

