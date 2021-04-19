Around the NFL

NDSU QB Trey Lance set for his second pro day

Published: Apr 19, 2021 at 08:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The last big QB pro day of the 2021 offseason kicks off Monday afternoon.

North Dakota State's Trey Lance will hold his second pro day today in Fargo.

The dynamic signal-caller is among the top-five quarterbacks expected to get drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.

Lance scheduled his second pro day -- his first took place March 12 -- after the San Francisco 49ers made the trade up to the No. 3 overall pick.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are expected to attend Lance's pro day, as they did with Justin Fields and Mac Jones, the other options at that third pick.

The Atlanta Falcons, who hold the No. 4 pick, are also sending a full three-person allotment to Lance's pro day. Atlanta could be in the mix for a QB with the fourth pick or could look to trade down.

Officials from the Denver Broncos (No. 9) and New England Patriots (No. 15) will also be in attendance Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Ahead of his second pro day, Lance has reportedly been working with QB coach John Beck, who played under Shanahan in Washington. Beck also helped prep Fields for his second pro day last week, which included the Niners getting more heavily involved. Expect a similar script Monday in Fargo. This is Lance's last chance to impress the 49ers and vault himself into that slot with an impressive performance.

Lance remains one of the most interesting players in this year's draft. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Lance the No. 7 overall player in his Top 50 prospects of 2021, one spot ahead of Fields.

At 6-foot-4, Lance has the size and ability to fit the ball in tight windows without throwing picks, played in a system that put him under center and shotgun, and owns dual-threat ability perfect for the modern game.

Questions remain about the level of competition Lance faced at NDSU and the fact that he only started 17 games. The QB isn't fretting those concerns as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

"There is always going to be people that doubt me," Lance told ESPN recently in a feature that ran over the weekend. "There is always going to be little things, his arm's not strong enough, he didn't play well enough in a certain game, or he doesn't get enough competition. Obviously, this next opportunity at the next level is something that people will continue to doubt me."

Lance should hear his name called early in the first round. Whether that comes in the top five picks remains to be seen. The young signal-caller owns the natural talent, strength in the pocket and escapability to be a difference-maker. He might need some grooming, however, à la ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿.

Next Thursday, one team will bet big on Lance's talent as their future face of the franchise. Today, the young QB will try to turn heads one last time before Draft Day kicks off.

You can catch a full breakdown of Lance's second pro day on NFL Network's Path To The Draft at 6 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes 'ahead of schedule' with toe rehab, hopes to improve footwork

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion, but there's plenty of reason to be excited for 2021. For one, he's ahead of schedule in rehabbing his toe injury, he told reporters Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'Insulting' to say Baltimore doesn't have WRs

Despite their interest in WRs in free agency, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took issue with the belief that his club needs to upgrade the receiver corps, pointing to the young talent already amassed.
news

Alex Smith announces retirement after 16-year career in NFL

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year won't be returning to the gridiron in 2021. ﻿Alex Smith﻿ announced his retirement Monday in an Instagram post.
news

Ex-Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva to visit Ravens

With the ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ situation hanging overhead, the Baltimore Ravens are taking a look at a free-agent offensive tackle. Former Steelers tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is set to visit Baltimore this week.
news

Roundup: Giants sign RB Sandro Platzgummer from International Player Pathway Program

Sandro Platzgummer is back with Big Blue. The running back spent 2020 with the Giants as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says team doesn't regret Jared Goff contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks to upgrade from ﻿Jared Goff﻿ to ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Given the price tag, it was clear the Rams paid a hefty fee to offload Goff's contract, a pact team brass doesn't regret.
news

Panthers teammates Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey building chemistry with workouts

Sam Darnold worked out with All-Pro running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ last week in California. Peter King spoke with Darnold's QB coach Jordan Palmer, who said the duo is already making progress together.
news

Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals released their new uniforms on Monday morning, completing a process the team has teased for months.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady feels 'pretty good' after offseason knee surgery

Two months after it was reported that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was set for minor knee surgery, the Buccaneers quarterback said Sunday that things are on the up and up.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW