NDSU QB Trey Lance set for his second pro day

The last big QB pro day of the 2021 offseason kicks off Monday afternoon.
North Dakota State's Trey Lance will hold his second pro day today in Fargo.
The dynamic signal-caller is among the top-five quarterbacks expected to get drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.
Lance scheduled his second pro day -- his first took place March 12 -- after the San Francisco 49ers made the trade up to the No. 3 overall pick.
Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are expected to attend Lance's pro day, as they did with Justin Fields and Mac Jones, the other options at that third pick.
The Atlanta Falcons, who hold the No. 4 pick, are also sending a full three-person allotment to Lance's pro day. Atlanta could be in the mix for a QB with the fourth pick or could look to trade down.
Officials from the Denver Broncos (No. 9) and New England Patriots (No. 15) will also be in attendance Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Ahead of his second pro day, Lance has reportedly been working with QB coach John Beck, who played under Shanahan in Washington. Beck also helped prep Fields for his second pro day last week, which included the Niners getting more heavily involved. Expect a similar script Monday in Fargo. This is Lance's last chance to impress the 49ers and vault himself into that slot with an impressive performance.
Lance remains one of the most interesting players in this year's draft. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Lance the No. 7 overall player in his Top 50 prospects of 2021, one spot ahead of Fields.
At 6-foot-4, Lance has the size and ability to fit the ball in tight windows without throwing picks, played in a system that put him under center and shotgun, and owns dual-threat ability perfect for the modern game.
Questions remain about the level of competition Lance faced at NDSU and the fact that he only started 17 games. The QB isn't fretting those concerns as he prepares for the next stage of his career.
"There is always going to be people that doubt me," Lance told ESPN recently in a feature that ran over the weekend. "There is always going to be little things, his arm's not strong enough, he didn't play well enough in a certain game, or he doesn't get enough competition. Obviously, this next opportunity at the next level is something that people will continue to doubt me."
Lance should hear his name called early in the first round. Whether that comes in the top five picks remains to be seen. The young signal-caller owns the natural talent, strength in the pocket and escapability to be a difference-maker. He might need some grooming, however, à la Patrick Mahomes.
Next Thursday, one team will bet big on Lance's talent as their future face of the franchise. Today, the young QB will try to turn heads one last time before Draft Day kicks off.
You can catch a full breakdown of Lance's second pro day on NFL Network's Path To The Draft at 6 p.m. ET.