NDSU QB Trey Lance set for his second pro day

Questions remain about the level of competition Lance faced at NDSU and the fact that he only started 17 games. The QB isn't fretting those concerns as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

"There is always going to be people that doubt me," Lance told ESPN recently in a feature that ran over the weekend. "There is always going to be little things, his arm's not strong enough, he didn't play well enough in a certain game, or he doesn't get enough competition. Obviously, this next opportunity at the next level is something that people will continue to doubt me."

Lance should hear his name called early in the first round. Whether that comes in the top five picks remains to be seen. The young signal-caller owns the natural talent, strength in the pocket and escapability to be a difference-maker. He might need some grooming, however, à la ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿.

Next Thursday, one team will bet big on Lance's talent as their future face of the franchise. Today, the young QB will try to turn heads one last time before Draft Day kicks off.