Around the NFL

49ers' Shanahan, Lynch to attend second pro days of QBs Justin Fields, Trey Lance

Published: Apr 12, 2021 at 10:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After obtaining the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers continue to do their due diligence on quarterbacks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Niners GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will attend the second pro days of Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance in the coming week, per sources informed of the situation.

Fields' second pro day takes place Wednesday at OSU. Lance's second workout is next Monday, April 19.

The Niners brass attended the second pro day of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones two weeks ago, which took place on the same day as Fields' first pro day.

With the NFL Scouting Combine canceled this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and no private workouts allowed, the pro days are the only chance for teams to see the quarterbacks up close.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the upcoming workouts for Fields and Lance will include drills and throws Shanahan uses in practice.

The Niners traded a boatload of draft capital -- including three first-round picks -- to be in a position to draft a franchise QB. With Trevor Lawrence expected to go No. 1 and Zach Wilson No. 2 overall, the 49ers will have their pick of the remaining signal-callers.

The trade timing suggests that while the Niners might not have hammered out which QB they'd be targeting, they were comfortable enough with all of the options to make the trade. Attending the pro days of two of the candidates should round out their public analysis of the prospects.

With 17 days until the draft kicks off, San Francisco is in the end game now.

Related Content

news

NFL world reacts to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's retirement

Following Patriots WR Julian Edelman's decision to hang up his cleats, the NFL world spun in celebration of his career. 
news

Roundup: TE Thaddeus Moss, son of HOFer Randy, claimed by Bengals

Thaddeus Moss is set to re-join his LSU teammate Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. 
news

Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips missed medical eval in Indianapolis after testing positive for COVID-19

Miami Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips, one of the top-rated pass rushers in the 2021 draft, was not in Indianapolis last week for medical evaluations because he tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Longtime Bengals back Giovani Bernard signing with Buccaneers

Running back Giovani Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Three-time Super Bowl champion WR Julian Edelman retires after Patriots release

Following 12 seasons and three Super Bowl victories with New England, ﻿Julian Edelman announced his retirement after the Patriots released him 
news

Sam Darnold 'excited for a fresh start' in Carolina after uncertainty drove him 'insane' in New York

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ has a fresh start with the Panthers. This new reality -- and the freedom from the enduring limbo that was his final season with the Jets -- is something he's wanted for a while now.
news

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI, causing multi-vehicle car crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, officially was charged with driving while intoxicated and causing a multi-vehicle car crash in Feb. that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury, the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers plan to let Teddy Bridgewater situation 'play out and see where it stands'

Coach Matt Rhule confirmed that the Panthers are allowing Teddy Bridgewater to seek a trade, but the team is in no hurry to make a move with its former starting QB.
news

Free-agent RB James Conner visiting Cardinals

Nearly a month after the start of free agency, James Conner is drawing interest. The former Steelers RB is visiting the Cardinals on Monday, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Jadeveon Clowney to visit Browns for second time on Wednesday

Three weeks ago, Jadeveon Clowney visited the Browns and left without a deal. This week, Cleveland has rebooted its pursuit of the talented free-agent edge rusher.
news

Broncos' Dalton Risner: Drew Lock 'doing a lot of work this offseason' with Peyton Manning

It might be a make-or-break season for Broncos QB Drew Lock. Amid an uncertain future in Denver, Lock has been preparing for Year 3 in the league by having film sessions with Peyton Manning.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW