49ers' Shanahan, Lynch to attend second pro days of QBs Justin Fields, Trey Lance

After obtaining the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers continue to do their due diligence on quarterbacks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Niners GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will attend the second pro days of Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance in the coming week, per sources informed of the situation.

Fields' second pro day takes place Wednesday at OSU. Lance's second workout is next Monday, April 19.

The Niners brass attended the second pro day of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones two weeks ago, which took place on the same day as Fields' first pro day.

With the NFL Scouting Combine canceled this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and no private workouts allowed, the pro days are the only chance for teams to see the quarterbacks up close.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the upcoming workouts for Fields and Lance will include drills and throws Shanahan uses in practice.

The Niners traded a boatload of draft capital -- including three first-round picks -- to be in a position to draft a franchise QB. With Trevor Lawrence expected to go No. 1 and Zach Wilson No. 2 overall, the 49ers will have their pick of the remaining signal-callers.

The trade timing suggests that while the Niners might not have hammered out which QB they'd be targeting, they were comfortable enough with all of the options to make the trade. Attending the pro days of two of the candidates should round out their public analysis of the prospects.