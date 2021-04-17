Around the NFL

Falcons sending full allotment to Trey Lance's second pro day, have received calls for No. 4 pick

Published: Apr 17, 2021 at 03:33 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Falcons aren't on the clock yet. But they could make a decision on the No. 4 pick before the draft.

To that end, they'll send a full allotment of three personnel to quarterback Trey Lance's second pro day Monday at North Dakota State, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Atlanta had a separate trio of coaches/scouts attend Lance's first pro day, maximizing the sets of eyes allowed to examine the first-round prospect.

The team took the same approach with Justin Fields' pro days. One or both of the QBs figures to be available at No. 4. Whereas the top three teams (Jaguars, Jets, 49ers) are openly committed to taking signal-callers, the Falcons' preference remains a mystery.

They could opt to trade down, and Pelissero noted they've received calls on the fourth overall selection. Such a move could help replenish a roster that has strongly regressed since the franchise's Super Bowl run four years ago. Atlanta already has nine picks in this draft, however, and staying put means their favorite non-QB prospect would be there for the taking.

Of course, this is a unique chance to select Matt Ryan's successor with the luxury of sitting him for some time. Lance, interestingly, is widely viewed as being the rawest of the top QB prospects but with perhaps a higher ceiling than others. New general manager Terry Fontenot said earlier in the week he wants to "stack good quarterbacks" and that the draft was a "prime time to do it."

That's why they are thoroughly evaluating their options should they keep the pick, Pelissero added. There seems to be many good choices.

