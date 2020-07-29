2020 NFL season: Ranking the past 10 MVP campaigns

Stats: 13-2 record, 66.1% completion rate, 3,127 passing yards, 36:6 TD-to-INT ratio, 113.3 passer rating, 1,206 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs, 6.9 yards per carry.





Other mobile quarterbacks have thrived in today's NFL -- see Newton above. What Jackson achieved in 2019 was on another level altogether, prompting voters to make him the second unanimous choice for MVP in the history of the award, along with Brady in 2010 (again, see above). In his first full season as the Ravens' starter, Jackson set the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. But it’s not like Jackson's legs are his only claim to fame -- he also made dazzling plays with his arm in coordinator Greg Roman's offense, improving his accuracy by nearly eight percentage points (jumping from the 58.2% he posted after replacing Joe Flacco midway through 2018) and pacing the NFL in touchdown throws despite playing for a team that did not have a single wide receiver break the 800-yard threshold. Jackson also took excellent care of the football, logging just six picks on 401 attempts. The next step for him will be to win his first playoff game after going 0-2 in the postseason thus far.