2020 NFL season: Ranking the offseason's top 10 traded players

Acquired from: the Texans (along with a 2020 fourth-round pick), in exchange for RB David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.





I'm not going to get into a debate about whether or not Texans coach Bill O'Brien made the right move in trading Hopkins to the Cardinals -- time will tell on that. What I know for sure is that Arizona was able to unexpectedly add a top-five receiver for a relative pittance in the offseason's most stunning swap. Hopkins will help second-year quarterback Kyler Murray's development and have a positive trickle-down effect on the offense, drawing coverage away from receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. This team might not be quite ready for a playoff run, with the defense (32nd-ranked in 2019) still needing to improve under coordinator Vance Joseph, but this move goes a long way toward establishing the Cardinals as a legitimate presence in the only division to field three winning teams last season.