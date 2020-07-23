2020 NFL season: 49ers' George Kittle headlines top 10 tight ends  

Y'all thought I was crazy when I put Waller in my top 10 tight ends list ahead of last season, which made some sense, considering he was suspended for the entire 2017 season and had just 18 receptions in the three seasons he spent on the field. Waller, whose comeback story from drug addition is awe-inspiring to say the least, played a big role for the Raiders' offense and was an absolute nightmare for defenses last season, finishing with 90 catches for 1,145 yards and three TDs. He has a physical advantage against any defender in the league when it comes to size (he's 6-foot-6, 255 pounds) and speed. Given a second chance in the NFL -- and after a career performance last season -- I expect Waller to keep climbing.