2020 NFL season: Saints, Falcons headline 10 most talented teams

A Super Bowl contender for the bazillionth year, the Saints are undoubtedly the most talented NFL team right now. And it's not really close. They had 11 Pro Bowlers and four first-team All-Pro selections last season. It all starts with their trio of offensive superstars: QB Drew Brees, RB Alvin Kamara and WR Michael Thomas. Although Brees is entering his age-41 season, I'd still take him over most quarterbacks right now, because, like Tom Brady, Brees is ahead of every other player on the field when it comes to the mental aspect. That alone gives the Saints an advantage; then, his younger supporting cast can do the rest. Kamara's about to show out entering a contract year, while Thomas is coming off a monster season that saw him break numerous team and league records and out-produce several teams' receiving corps by himself. I mean, Thomas finished with more receptions (149) than the wide receivers of the Eagles, Vikings, Ravens (that's three playoff teams) and Raiders.





This offseason, the Saints lost WR Ted Ginn Jr., S Vonn Bell and OG Larry Warford -- all 2019 starters -- but they made upgrades in all three areas, signing veterans Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins and drafting Cesar Ruiz. This offense is scary, and the defense will be much stiffer with Jenkins and the return to health of Sheldon Rankins and Marcus Davenport (both missed the last four games of the season) along the defensive line. I'm sitting here trying to unearth a weakness on Sean Payton's roster, and I can't find one.