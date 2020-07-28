2020 NFL season: Saints' Cameron Jordan leads top 10 edge rushers

I'm projecting Garrett to be the second-best edge rusher this season, but he definitely has the ability to be the best. There is a degree of uncertainty around him after he missed the final six games of the season with a suspension for his actions in an on-field fight with Mason Rudolph, but all indications are that Garrett is bigger, faster and hungrier than ever. Especially now, after signing a five-year extension with the Browns that made him the highest-paid defensive player in terms of average per year, Garrett's motivated to prove he's worthy of that.





In 10 games last season, Garrett totaled 10 sacks, and his 17.1 percent pressure rate was the highest by any player in the NFL over the last three seasons (among those with a minimum of 250 pass rushes), per Next Gen Stats. It's no surprise after watching him work firsthand. He's powerful, but with the flexibility of a ballerina. Garrett's ability to bend around the corner and work downhill behind the quarterback to sack him is rare and nearly unprecedented. His mobility and agility to get underneath blockers makes him difficult for bigger offensive linemen to block, and the fact that he so easily turns a speed rush into a bull rush makes him a nightmare to stop. Additionally, he's one of the smartest defensive players you will ever be around, as he dissects and diagnoses pass-blocking schemes and weaknesses of individual offensive tackles as well as anyone in the league.