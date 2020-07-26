Chiefs bolster O-line with signing of veteran G Kelechi Osemele

The Chiefs have added a big name to their offensive line.
The reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to a one-year deal with veteran guard Kelechi Osemele worth a max of $2 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via an informed source.
The move comes less than a day after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the club's starting right guard in 2019, announced he will opt out of the upcoming season. Osemele, who was once of the NFL's highest-paid guards, provides K.C. with a solid option in the trenches, as long as he can stay healthy.
For Osemele, 31, landing on a team poised to make another deep postseason run in 2020 was the absolute best case scenario after a tumultuous one-year stint with the Jets. He was limited to three games due to a lingering shoulder injury and ended up being released in late October after finally deciding to have surgery.
Osemele was traded to New York last March following a productive three-season run with the Raiders. He signed a five-year, $60 million deal as a free agent in 2016, and quickly proved to be a fruitful addition. He went on to make the Pro Bowl and be named first-team All-Pro, and followed that with another Pro Bowl nod in 2017.
A second-round selection by the Ravens in 2012, Osemele spent four years in Baltimore where he started 51 games. He was the team's starting left guard when they won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.