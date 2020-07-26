Chiefs bolster O-line with signing of veteran G Kelechi Osemele

The Chiefs have added a big name to their offensive line.

The reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to a one-year deal with veteran guard Kelechi Osemele worth a max of $2 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via an informed source.

The move comes less than a day after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the club's starting right guard in 2019, announced he will opt out of the upcoming season. Osemele, who was once of the NFL's highest-paid guards, provides K.C. with a solid option in the trenches, as long as he can stay healthy.

For Osemele, 31, landing on a team poised to make another deep postseason run in 2020 was the absolute best case scenario after a tumultuous one-year stint with the Jets. He was limited to three games due to a lingering shoulder injury and ended up being released in late October after finally deciding to have surgery.

Osemele was traded to New York last March following a productive three-season run with the Raiders. He signed a five-year, $60 million deal as a free agent in 2016, and quickly proved to be a fruitful addition. He went on to make the Pro Bowl and be named first-team All-Pro, and followed that with another Pro Bowl nod in 2017.