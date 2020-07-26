Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 09:31 PM

Chiefs bolster O-line with signing of veteran G Kelechi Osemele

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Chiefs have added a big name to their offensive line.

The reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to a one-year deal with veteran guard Kelechi Osemele worth a max of $2 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via an informed source.

The move comes less than a day after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the club's starting right guard in 2019, announced he will opt out of the upcoming season. Osemele, who was once of the NFL's highest-paid guards, provides K.C. with a solid option in the trenches, as long as he can stay healthy.

For Osemele, 31, landing on a team poised to make another deep postseason run in 2020 was the absolute best case scenario after a tumultuous one-year stint with the Jets. He was limited to three games due to a lingering shoulder injury and ended up being released in late October after finally deciding to have surgery.

Osemele was traded to New York last March following a productive three-season run with the Raiders. He signed a five-year, $60 million deal as a free agent in 2016, and quickly proved to be a fruitful addition. He went on to make the Pro Bowl and be named first-team All-Pro, and followed that with another Pro Bowl nod in 2017.

A second-round selection by the Ravens in 2012, Osemele spent four years in Baltimore where he started 51 games. He was the team's starting left guard when they won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

Related Content

Bears trading former second-round TE Adam Shaheen to Dolphins
news

Bears trading former second-round TE Adam Shaheen to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen will have the chance for a new start in 2020. The Chicago Bears are trading Shaheen, the 45th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. The terms of the deal are undisclosed. 
New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams (33) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 31-6. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Jamal Adams, players react to star DB's trade to Seahawks

Jamal Adams' wish was finally granted Saturday afternoon when the Jets agreed to trade the disgruntled All-Pro Safety to the Seahawks. Adams and various players around the league weighed in on the blockbuster.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) looks on as he walks off the field after the NFL week 9 regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won the game 34-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Suspended WR Martavis Bryant unlikely to play in 2020

Former Steelers, Raiders wideout has drawn interest from teams, but has yet to apply for reinstatement and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says it's unlikely he'll play again this year. 
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass in an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
news

Chargers, No. 6 pick Justin Herbert close to finalizing $26.6M deal

Justin Herbert, the sixth pick of the Draft and the third QB selected, are working to finalize his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Chargers worth roughly $26.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.  
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL