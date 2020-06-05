What Saints must do to come together after Brees controversy

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' comments this week about the prospect of players kneeling during the national anthem created a firestorm as so many around the world are seeking change in the wake of George Floyd's death while in the custody of police.

The impact of Brees' remarks stretched far beyond the walls of the Saints' facility, sparking further discussion on topics far more important than football. At the same time, there's no denying that the comments also have the potential to tear apart a team expected to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

The damage played out in public, as several of the quarterback's teammates were highly critical of his position in the immediate aftermath. Although No. 9 has since apologized twice for his comments, the lack of empathy he initially exhibited for the plight of some of his teammates violated a sacred code in the locker room that could make it very difficult for this Saints team to come together and reach its potential. While Brees' apologies were a first step -- and were accepted by some teammates who had voiced criticism -- the Saints undoubtedly still have work to do in order to resolve the issue. And they must do this work in a way that helps the team become a more unified unit going forward.

After talking about this development with a few coaches and executives in the NFL, I've come up with three things that need to happen for the Saints to move past the controversial comments from their 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback:

1) Sean Payton has to get out in front of the issue.

Whenever a crisis strikes a football team, the head coach must address it immediately and have a plan to move past it. Payton undoubtedly recognizes the potential of this issue to divide his team.

To avoid a complete fracture of the squad, he must have a series of team meetings that feature open and honest dialogue from every member of the team. The Saints reportedly have already had one such hour-long virtual meeting. As these types of meetings continue, Payton needs to moderate the discussion to provide everyone with an opportunity to be heard. From Brees to Michael Thomas to Malcolm Jenkins to Cam Jordan and others, the Saints must continue to clear the air. Although the discussions won't necessarily change opinions, they could help players gain a better understanding of their teammates' views and backgrounds.

If Payton can get his players to continue to engage in these tough conversations without holding grudges when they're done, the Saints can move forward and slowly regain the chemistry needed to play at a high level. As the head coach of the entire team, he has to avoid looking like he's showing favoritism to any one player. With players closely evaluating how Payton leads the discussion, the Super Bowl-winning coach has to be on his game as a leader and communicator in these meetings.