2020 NFL playoff picture: Rookies who will shape postseason race

Drafted: Round 1, No. 5 overall





Of the three 2020 first-round picks to start at quarterback in the NFL this season, only Tua Tagovailoa is in the playoff chase. His performance thus far hasn't matched the highs reached by Bengals QB Joe Burrow (before his season-ending knee injury) or Chargers QB Justin Herbert, but Tagovailoa is 4-1 as a starter -- and he'll have a chance to make a real statement by helping Miami claim a playoff spot in a very competitive AFC field. The Dolphins should feel especially encouraged coming off his best outing of the season; despite dealing with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, Tua posted season highs in completions (26) and passing yards (296) in a 19-7 win over the Bengals. He also became the second QB in the Super Bowl era to log at least one touchdown pass and zero interceptions in each of his first five career starts, joining Jeff Kemp.





The big question is, is he far enough along in his development to deliver if Miami's staunch defense gets into trouble against a remaining slate of opponents who are also jostling for playoff positioning? And if he struggles, will head coach Brian Flores again turn to veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick?