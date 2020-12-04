Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) questionable for Dolphins vs. Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Much like last week, coach Brian Flores said he wanted to watch film of Tua throwing during practice before making a determination about whether the rookie could start.

"We'll review the film and talk about the quarterback situation," Flores said, via the Palm Beach Post.

Tagovailoa is dealing with a left thumb injury suffered in practice last week. The injury kept him out Week 12, giving Ryan Fitzpatrick the start.

Tua was listed as limited in practice all week.

"Any time you're dealing with something that bothers you there is an impact on accuracy and velocity," Flores said. "Obviously that's part of the evaluation. We've gone through it throughout the entire week. Both guys have practiced. We have to make a decision. And we'll make a decision."

A week ago, the Dolphins downgraded Tagovailoa to doubtful on Saturday after initially listing him as questionable. We'll see if Miami follows a similar pattern this weekend or pushes it to a true game-time decision.

If Tua sits again, Fitzpatrick would be in line for his second straight start for the 7-4 Dolphins, who currently sit as the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Miami also placed running back Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list.