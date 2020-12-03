Around the NFL

Steelers LB Bud Dupree (ACL) likely done for season

Published: Dec 02, 2020 at 07:30 PM
Steelers pass rusher ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ was injured in the second half of the Steelers' 19-14 win on Wednesday against the Ravens and it's likely to be the last game played for the standout linebacker this season -- and perhaps with Pittsburgh.

Initial tests on Dupree indicate a torn ACL, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala reported following the game.

Tests are coming to confirm the injury, but the team expects Dupree to be lost for the remainder of the season.

In his postgame press conference, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stated that Dupree was injured, being evaluated and that Tomlin would likely have an update on Thursday, but nothing more.

Coming into Wednesday, Dupree, a 2015 first-rounder, had eight sacks (second on the team) and left Wednesday with five tackles.

Dupree is set to be a free agent in 2021 as he's playing on the franchise tag.

