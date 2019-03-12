2019 NFL free agency takeaways: Giants adrift after OBJ trade?

It's hard to figure out a coherent plan when it comes to the Broncos' offensive line, a problem area that has bedeviled executive John Elway for even longer than his quarterback conundrum. Handing former Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James a contract worth nearly $13 million per season is another attempt to solve a tackle problem that Elway has thrown money and draft picks at over the years. James was quickly called the highest-paid right tackle in the league, although that may not be true if the Raiders put Trent Brown on the right side and keep Kolton Miller on the left, as The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported. But the move to sign James continued a trend of Elway seeming ambivalent about his own quality starters like center Matt Paradis and cornerback Aqib Talib a year ago, while not hesitating to spend money on other teams' starters like James and cornerback Kareem Jackson.