2019 NFL free agency: Biggest takeaways from a wild start

Waiting for free agency to officially start is a vestige of another era. With the football world still digesting the Saturday night heist of Antonio Brown by the Raiders, the opening of the NFL's negotiating period Monday saw three of NFL.com's top 101 free agents agree to contracts, including Nick Foles. Pay no attention to the fact that free agency technically starts Wednesday afternoon.

We are off and running and will be recapping each day this week on The Debrief, starting with our biggest takeaways from a wild Monday:

1) Nick Foles is worth the money.

I was surprised at the initial surprise regarding Foles' four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars. In a world where tackle Trent Brown parlays his Super Bowl success to over $36 million guaranteed from the Raiders, is it really surprising that Foles gets $45 million guaranteed?

It doesn't matter what teams the Jaguars were bidding against. This is what starting quarterbacks cost, and I suspect the details of the deal will put Foles in the middle of the pack among starters. He's 30 years old and dramatically upgrades the Jaguars' weakest position. It's also worth considering that Foles' untested nature (13 starts over the last three seasons) could be viewed through a different prism. Based on his recent play and comments by Foles and the Eagles around him, he's a different player than he was early in his career. His high ceiling is obvious: He authored perhaps the greatest performance by a quarterback in Super Bowl history and backed it up with other excellent playoff performances. He could continue to improve and prove to be a bargain, but even average starting quarterback play would make this deal worth it.

The Jaguars don't need to close the book on finding a quarterback to develop for the future, but Foles' presence gives the veterans on this team a chance now. High off the AFC Championship Game appearance a year ago, there wasn't a lot of local pushback to the completely unnecessary extension for Blake Bortles that put the team into this mess. Bortles will cost $16.5 million in dead money on the cap this season after he's cut later this week, but that's on executive Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell. Foles gives the team a chance for a quick rebound, if the pieces around him in Jacksonville come together.

2) The Raiders are taking a massive risk with Trent Brown.

The Antonio Brown trade was a no-brainer for the Raiders. But the four-year, $66 million contract for tackle Trent Brown raises questions about whether there's really a plan here. Brown was available for virtually nothing in a trade just a year ago, when he had the reputation as an oft-injured, sometimes overweight, sometimes under-motivated right tackle on the 49ers. One solid -- not great -- year in New England has turned him into the highest paid tackle in the league on average. After trading away guard Kelechi Osemele, it's clear that the team only wants Gruden Guys.

Taking a risk on Trent Brown would be bad enough if the same regime under Jon Gruden hadn't used two top-65 picks on tackles just last year. It's still possible Brown could play on the right side and leave last year's top-10 pick Kolton Miller on the left side, but the Raiders are giving enormous resources to a risky league-average starter either way. Buying mid-level players at huge premiums is how teams usually strike out in free agency, and Brown isn't the player that former Patriots left tackle Nate Solder is. Ask Giants fans how they feel about paying Solder quarterback money a year ago, like the Raiders did with Brown this year. Speaking of which ...

3) The Patriots were ready for this.

Bill Belichick lost two of the top-paid free agents on Monday in Trent Brown and Trey Flowers, but it didn't come as a surprise. They were never going to pay superstar money to Brown, and they have last year's first-round pick Isaiah Wynn coming off an injury as a projected starter at left tackle. Flowers, who is signing with the Lions, is a much bigger loss. He's been the most valuable Patriots defender during their run of three straight Super Bowls, but the team's decision not to place the franchise tag indicated it set a price on Flowers it wouldn't go over. It's safe to say the Lions went over that price.

The acquisition of Michael Bennett in a trade with the Eagles on Friday telegraphed this move. Bennett and Flowers are similar players because of their flexibility to go inside and out. While Flowers is clearly better at this stage of his career and is far younger, Bennett showed in Philadelphia he can still provide quality snaps at a cheap price. Bennett's cap number is only $7.2 million, and the money saved will presumably be used to shore up other parts of the team. The Patriots are not done fixing their defensive line, but they've shown over the years they are in no hurry to make deals before the market settles.

The future of Rob Gronkowski also looms over the team. He has a big cap figure ($11.8 million) and his potential retirement would change the calculus of their offseason. His agent Drew Rosenhaus spoke on ESPN on Monday, saying Gronk had not made up his mind about retirement yet. Expect that decision to come sooner than later because the Patriots need to make plans if he's gone, although Belichick has shown he can be nimble in stretching his salary cap with creative roster moves. Much like ...

4) A tight salary-cap situation isn't stopping the Eagles.

This is the daily part of the column where I write about salary-cap space being overrated. Perhaps a better way to say it: Creative teams can find ways to make big acquisitions, regardless of their salary-cap situation. The Eagles were in as much cap "hell" as any team in the league entering the offseason, yet they've still found a way to agree to terms with former Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson (three years for $30 million) and acquire DeSean Jackson in a trade before giving him a new contract. The Eagles also re-worked tackle Jason Peters' contract to secure their future Hall of Fame left tackle.

General manager Howie Roseman still has to make some tough decisions like potentially cutting Nelson Agholor later this week and will probably let valuable linebacker Jordan Hicks leave in free agency, but the Eagles aren't sitting on their hands. They needed interior players, so they essentially traded in Michael Bennett for Malik Jackson. They needed speed and saw DeSean Jackson's contract as an asset. In this year-to-year league, teams like the Patriots, Eagles and Rams have found that short-term deals for veterans on the wrong side of 30 can be the best bargains available. (Just look at Chris Long's contract in Philadelphia.) For teams that plan to contend every year, the idea of putting all your chips into a championship "window" is silly ...

5) All that talk about the Rams being "all in" for 2018 was nonsense.

The Rams made a number of aggressive moves last offseason, but the idea that it was "2018 or bust" never made any sense. The Rams didn't hurt their future cap situation and their core players (Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks, etc.) aren't going anywhere. Their early moves in free agency are a reminder that they can continue to be aggressive.

Eric Weddle will essentially replace LaMarcus Joyner for one-third the price. The one-year, $14 million contract for pass rusher Dante Fowler was a coup for the team even if he comes with risk. Los Angeles leveraged Fowler's great experience with the team after it traded for him into Fowler accepting a "prove-it" deal in the mold of Ndamukong Suh's contract with the Rams last offseason. Fowler could have surely seen more guaranteed money on the open market, but his experience in Los Angeles was enough for him to believe that he can cash in even bigger in 2020 after a full season with the team. They are likely to allow guard Rodger Saffold (and Suh) to walk, partly because they believe they have Saffold's in-house replacement in 2018 draft pick Joseph Noteboom. The team has other roster holes, but GM Les Snead's track record proves he can be creative in filling them.