Broncos bringing in Kareem Jackson for 3-year deal

New Broncos coach Vic Fangio looks to be getting some hard-hitting help in the secondary.

Denver is expected to sign free-agent defensive back Kareem Jackson to a three-year, $33 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.

The former Texans standout will get $23 million in guaranteed money.

Jackson, who played cornerback and safety for the Texans, was the 35th-ranked free agent, per NFL.com.

While Jackson's coverage skills might waver, his tackling is always on point and should fit well in a Fangio defense.

The Broncos will get a 30-year-old defender coming off likely the best season of his nine-year career with the Texans. He posted a career-high 87 tackles with 17 passes defended and two forced fumbles (both also career-highs).