AFC West draft grades: Broncos fill needs, land a potential star

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2018 NFL Draft. Below is Nick's review of the AFC West.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

Denver Broncos, Round 1, No. 5 overall

Chubb could have gone as high as No. 1 in this draft. Instead, he fell to Denver at No. 5. Credit is due to general manager John Elway for avoiding the quarterback hype machine and going with the best player available on the board, filling a need that has been glaring since the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. Chubb's selection is the best because he immediately makes Denver's defense -- the backbone of its run to a world title -- much more threatening and forces teams to pick their poison: dedicate two blockers to Von Miller or Chubb? One of the two is almost guaranteed to frequently get a one-on-one matchup, making it that much easier to stop opposing offenses. We know the saying about defenses and championships; Denver landed a championship-caliber player without having to give anything up. Well done.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Breeland Speaks, DT, Mississippi

Kansas City Chiefs, Round 2, No. 46 overall

Speaks is surprising because his selection required the Chiefs to trade up to get him, and he went a round earlier than most projections. GM Brett Veach found reason to take him, though. With Kansas City moving on from Tamba Hali, the acquisition makes more sense in the bigger picture, once we're outside the hot-take incubator that is the draft. Speaks will also have to avoid off-field pitfalls (he was arrested and charged with a DUI in college), and he does have some weaknesses, but if he matches the performance and consistency of a player like Hali, he'll have been worth the pick.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Arden Key, Edge, LSU

Oakland Raiders, Round 3, No. 87 overall

A year ago, Key was being talked about as a potential top-10 pick, so much so that he drew plenty of eyes throughout his final season at LSU. Off-field issues (Key told NFL teams before the draft that he'd undergone voluntary rehab for marijuana use) and a down 2017 season likely propelled his slide into the third round, but if he can stay on the straight and narrow as a pro, his talent remains undeniable. Key would be the ideal successor to six-year veteran Bruce Irvin, as long as he gets his conditioning in order and puts it all together at the professional level. A few years from now, this could look like a genius pick on the part of GM Reggie McKenzie.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK 3 CHIEFS: B- » Round 2: (No. 46 overall) Breeland Speaks, DT, Mississippi.

» Round 3: (75) Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State; (100) Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson.

» Round 4: (124) Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

» Round 6: (196) Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas; (198) Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee.



Speaks is a quality football player, but many deemed his selection too high. Then again, if he's your guy, go get him, right? Speaks should provide an edge presence in the absence of departed veteran Tamba Hali. Kansas City then fortified its front four by going with a defensive tackle in Nnadi to compete with restricted free-agent signing Xavier Williams. The Chiefs grabbed an experienced college player in four-year starter Watts for the secondary, but they waited until the sixth round to select a cornerback, after the franchise traded away Marcus Peters. An all-defense draft isn't bad for a team that needed replenishing on that side of the ball, but the players chosen will leave much of this analysis up for a re-grade a year or two from now.

