NFC West draft grades: Cardinals ace test with one inspired act

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook attempt a way-too-early division-by-division assessment of the 2018 NFL Draft. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC West.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Arizona Cardinals, Round 1, No. 10 overall

Widely viewed as the most NFL-ready quarterback in this class, Rosen was picked apart throughout the pre-draft process for daring to commit brain cells to non-football activities. (OK, there were legitimate concerns about his durability and escapability, but the protracted psychological dissection seemed a bit much, no?) After the first three QBs came off the board within the first seven picks, Rosen once again found himself in the harsh spotlight, this time as green-room guinea pig. But his slide came to a relatively quick end, as the Cards jumped up five spots to snatch him up. A ticket out of QB purgatory for the price of an extra third- and fifth-rounder? Sign me up!

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

Seattle Seahawks, Round 1, No. 27 overall

Here's the part where I annoyingly explain to you why I like the player ... but question the pick. Penny's a three-down back with solid size (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) and plus speed (4.46-second 40-yard dash). This is good. But a typical running back's NFL shelf life is limited -- especially one who runs hard and runs high. Thus, this usage of a first-round pick feels like a win-now move. Do the Seahawks, as presently constituted, strike you as a win-now team? The offensive line remains discomforting. (Not ideal for a rookie running back.) Meanwhile, the once-elite defense is in the midst of an overhaul, up front and in the secondary. A first-round pick is a statement of intent, a signal as to where a franchise believes it stands. Not sure I'm buying what John Schneider's selling here.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Fred Warner, LB, BYU

San Francisco 49ers, Round 3, No. 70 overall

Given Reuben Foster's legal troubles and uncertain status with the franchise, San Francisco understandably felt the need to add another option at inside linebacker. Early in the third round, the Niners hopped on an intriguing -- and highly productive -- new-age hybrid. The BYU team captain lined up all over the field in Provo, piling up tackles and sacks and picks and pass breakups and fumbles and ... what other stats are there? At 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, Warner put on quite a display at the NFL Scouting Combine: 4.64 40-yard dash, 38.5-inch vertical, 6.90 three-cone drill (generally speaking, breaking the seven-second mark's impressive). But this is no mere workout warrior -- Warner gets the most out of his athleticism with instinctive, disruptive three-down play. His agility and coverage skills are where the linebacker position is going.

