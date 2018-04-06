Prospect Kentavius Street tears ACL during Giants workout

N.C. State defensive end Kentavius Street tore his ACL during a pre-draft workout for the New York Giants on Wednesday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The injury is a major blow for Street, who was projected as a mid-to-late round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. It's unknown how much the injury will affect his draft stock or when he would be able to take the field (ACL tears typically take around nine months to recover after surgery).

Pro Football Talk first reported the ACL tear.

Street, who started 35 games at N.C. State over four seasons, racked up 19.5 sacks during his college career. Last year, he recorded 30 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He's considered among the second-tier defensive ends available in this year's draft. He recorded a time of 4.87 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and recorded 28 reps on bench press.

"Street has the level of strength and toughness that defenses are looking for on the edge, but his lack of reactive quickness and lack of desired length is a concern against NFL tackles," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report of Street.