NFC East draft grades: Cowboys enjoy fruitful weekend in Dallas

Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2018 NFL Draft. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC East.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

New York Giants, Round 2, No. 34 overall

Had a major internal struggle with the Giants' selection at No. 2 (more on that below), but with Saquon Barkley in the fold, I absolutely loved this pick at the outset of Day 2. How do you ensure return on that high-priced RB investment? By paving the way with a 327-pound mauler. Evaluators fawn over Hernandez's functional mean streak. Guy's a beast, as evidenced by Bullet Point No. 17 in his NFL.com draft profile: "Joined boxing and powerlifting gyms just for fun." Scouting! Hernandez was the No. 21 overall player (No. 2 offensive lineman) in Daniel Jeremiah's rankings, and guard value continues to increase with modern defenses hell-bent on generating inside pressure.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Washington Redskins, Round 2, No. 59 overall

The surprise was Guice still being available near the end of Round 2. Although, if you read Tom Pelissero's pre-draft reporting on the LSU back, the slide didn't come out of left field. Guice apparently has maturity issues, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that some meetings with teams didn't exactly go swimmingly. Here's what I know: Guice runs with an inspired fury that reminds many of Marshawn Lynch. And while there are questions about his pass-catching prowess, Washington already boasts one of the NFL's better third-down backs in Chris Thompson.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

Dallas Cowboys, Round 3, No. 81 overall

At a hair under 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds with a 4.51 40-yard dash to his name, Gallup is not exactly a physical specimen who jumps off the page. But his production does. Over two seasons at Colorado State, Gallup racked up 176 catches for 2,690 yards and 21 touchdowns. Pro Football Focus loves him unconditionally, grading the Mountain West terror as the top receiver in college football last season. Joining a Cowboys team that must replace Dez Bryant and (apparently) Jason Witten, this well-rounded rookie with sure hands and contested-catch ability will have the opportunity to contribute early.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK T-3 GIANTS: B+ » Round 1: (No. 2 overall) Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State.

» Round 2: (No. 34 overall) Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP.

» Round 3: (No. 66 overall) Lorenzo Carter, Edge, Georgia; (No. 69 overall) B.J. Hill, DT, N.C. State.

» Round 4: (No. 108 overall) Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond.

» Round 5: (No. 139 overall) R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami.



So conflicted with the Giants' decision at No. 2 ... The devil on my shoulder says, Flame them! Everyone knows Eli's cooked. How in MY hell can you pass up a golden opportunity to snag his replacement? Angel on the other shoulder counters with, Praise them! They didn't get caught up in the quarterback hysteria and TRULY took the best player available -- the best player in this entire draft! I'm a tad partial to the angelic side here, but that devil's gonna be barking at the first sight of #EliFace. One pick I had absolutely no qualms about: Hernandez in Round 2. The nasty, neck-roll-wearing, defense-obliterating guard out of UTEP is a first-round value. What does Lauletta's selection say about Davis Webb? New GM, new halfhearted swing at the QB succession plan.

