AFC North draft grades: Ozzie Newsome rocks last Ravens class

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2018 NFL Draft. Below is Nick's review of the AFC North.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Cleveland Browns, Round 1, No. 4 overall

I spent the pre-draft process getting to know Ward through our Path to the Draft series, and I can confidently say the Browns got a good one in the defensive back. Ward's film shows a corner who consistently blankets receivers, excels in one-on-one situations, has great ball skills and also hits at a weight much higher than he's listed. The Northeast Ohio native flourished at Ohio State while also being forced to grow up faster than usual after his father's sudden passing in 2016. The consensus All-American joins a revamped defensive backfield that should give edge rushers Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah more time to get to the quarterback, which will only bode well for Cleveland's defense.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 1, No. 28 overall

Edmunds was projected to go a round later, but with a need at safety, Pittsburgh decided to buck convention and take him at No. 28. The pick could be deemed a reach immediately, but it might end up proving wise if the defensive back produces as his bloodline predicts (his father, Ferrell, played tight end in the NFL, his brother Tremaine was selected 16th overall by the Bills, and his other brother, Trey, plays for the Saints). Edmunds should stand as an upgrade over the departed Mike Mitchell while also learning behind free-agent acquisition Morgan Burnett.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Orlando Brown, T, Oklahoma

Baltimore Ravens, Round 3, No. 83 overall

A couple of Pittsburgh's picks (WR James Washington, QB Mason Rudolph) and Cincinnati's selections (LB Malik Jefferson, DE Sam Hubbard) could fit in this space, but I'm instead going with the tackle who was a projected first-rounder before an abysmal showing at the NFL Scouting Combine sent him tumbling into the third round. He has the physical tools and tape to prove this pick worthwhile, as well as the legacy (his father, the late Orlando Brown Sr., played for the Ravens and Browns for many years). Should Brown continue to develop, he'll validate his selection by GM Ozzie Newsome, who knew his father very well from their days in Cleveland and Baltimore. He's also coming into an ideal situation across from Ronnie Stanley on a line that now has bookend tackles to protect Joe Flacco (and, eventually, Lamar Jackson).

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK 4 STEELERS: B- » Round 1: (No. 28 overall) Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech.

» Round 2: (60) James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State.

» Round 3: (76) Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State; (92) Chuks Okorafor, T, Western Michigan.

» Round 5: (148) Marcus Allen, S, Penn State; (165) Jaylen Samuels, RB, N.C. State.

» Round 7: (246) Joshua Frazier, DT, Alabama.



Pittsburgh's choice of Edmunds made history and also raised eyebrows, as it came much earlier than anticipated. Edmunds comes from a strong NFL lineage, though, and could prove the Steelers right in the long run. Washington is an immediate deep-threat replacement for Martavis Bryant (who was traded to the Raiders), and Rudolph is the successor to Ben Roethlisberger that Pittsburgh needed, even if it creates some drama in the short term. Okorafor doesn't have the most reliable tape, but he could develop into a solid tackle with the right tutoring under offensive line coach Mike Munchak. Allen adds safety depth for a team that spent its first pick on the position but also saw major turnover in the offseason. Though they're getting a B- now, this grade stands to improve tremendously if Rudolph ends up taking over at QB after the Roethlisberger era ends and Edmunds turns out to be a reliable starter.

