AFC South draft grades: Colts address crucial needs in trenches

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2018 NFL Draft. Below is Nick's review of the AFC South.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Indianapolis Colts, Round 1, No. 6 overall

Indianapolis could have made a sexier pick, a skilled position that would sell jerseys, but GM Chris Ballard stayed the course and addressed the most important need: interior line. Nelson was the consensus top lineman on the board and will immediately upgrade the Colts' unit, which is vital to protecting and prolonging the career of Andrew Luck (should he return to play sometime in the near future). It's also important to the overall success of the offense, so much that Ballard went with another guard in the next round. Nelson is the winner in the division, though, because he's one of the most impressive interior linemen in recent years and should make an instant impact Indianapolis has sorely needed.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Jacksonville Jaguars, Round 1, No. 29 overall

There were at least a handful of options available at 29, including the favorite pick of many, Lamar Jackson, but Jacksonville instead went with depth for its strength. It doesn't take much review of last season to understand why the Jaguars did it, but Bryan's selection still was surprising because of an apparent receiver position, which they eventually addressed. Instead, the surprising pick becomes one from a throne of luxury, a franchise with a backbone assembled with defensive stars choosing another contributor to further fortify its front lines. The rich get richer, even if we didn't see it coming.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

Jacksonville Jaguars, Round 3, No. 93 overall

Harrison was a third-round pick but has the potential to be much more. The safety can bring an added level of physicality to the back of Jacksonville's defense, making it that much more menacing. The pick also is a potential signal that the Jaguars are ready to move on from Tashaun Gipson in a cost-cutting measure that could prove to be prescient when more of its core is up for new deals in the coming years. Instead of doing the math to figure out how to pay everyone (hint: it's not possible), Jacksonville decided to replenish via the draft at a position it deemed most feasible. Should Harrison develop into a starter, his ceiling is high -- high as a young star.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK T-1 TITANS: B+ » Round 1: (No. 22 overall) Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama.

» Round 2: (No. 41) Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College.

» Round 5: (No. 152) Dane Cruikshank, S, Arizona.

» Round 6: (No. 199) Luke Falk, QB, Washington State.



Tennessee didn't have a ton of picks, but for a team that has a lot of its core intact, the Titans still managed to draft efficiently. Titans GM Jon Robinson instead dealt some picks to maneuver and select players at positions of need, adding Rashaan Evans, who should immediately replace the departed Avery Williamson. Landry is a different type of edge defender than Brian Orakpo or Derrick Morgan, but will eventually replace one of the two, who are both over 30 years old and are in contract years. Cruikshank and Falk are good depth picks, with the former potentially serving as a backup defensive back and key special teamer and the latter growing into a reliable second-stringer behind Marcus Mariota.

RANK T-3 TEXANS: B » Round 3: (No. 68 overall) Justin Reid, S, Stanford; (No. 80) Martinas Rankin, OL, Mississippi State;(No. 98) Jordan Akins, TE, Central Florida.

» Round 4: (No. 103) Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech.

» Round 6: (No. 177) Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest; (No. 211) Jordan Thomas, TE, Mississippi State; (No. 214) Peter Kalambayi, EDGE, Stanford.

» Round 7: (No. 222) Jermaine Kelly, DB, San Jose State.



A lot of Houston's draft was spent last year when it traded up to get Deshaun Watson, which seems like a wise move at this point. As a result (plus the cleansing of Brock Osweiler that cost them a second-round pick), the Texans didn't join the draft until the third round, but found a smart, instinctive safety with the size and speed teams desire, and they got him a round later than he was projected. Houston found a swing lineman in Rankin, who's listed at center but earned All-SEC honors playing tackle. His versatility (borne out of some weaknesses at certain positions) should prove valuable for a team that's needed to improve the group. Akins was a former minor league baseball player and is a 26-year-old rookie who has pass-catching ability but was selected much earlier than expected. Coutee could end up being a good value pick thanks to his 4.43 speed.

