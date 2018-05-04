NFC South draft grades: Thomas Dimitroff boosts Atlanta (again)

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2018 NFL Draft. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC South.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Carolina Panthers, Round 1, No. 24 overall

The Panthers landed the best receiver in this draft, and his Golden Tate-like game perfectly complements the existing weaponry in Cam Newton's arsenal. Devin Funchess and Greg Olsen are big-bodied targets, trade acquisition Torrey Smith takes the top off the defense, and Christian McCaffrey is a mismatch nightmare underneath. The 6-foot, 210-pound Moore, whose explosive athleticism was on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine, brings inside-outside versatility and special ability with the ball in his hands. Cam sent Ron Rivera a "thank you" text following the pick, and it's easy to see why. Just ask franchise icon Steve Smith Sr., who offered some choice words after Moore's selection: "They have never been able to replace me ... until today."

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

New Orleans Saints, Round 1, No. 14 overall

When the Saints gave away next year's first-round draft pick in a trade that catapulted them up 13 spots, every football lover in America began fantasizing about a Lamar Jackson-Sean Payton marriage. Yeah, the price was steep, but if that were the cost of planning for life after Drew Brees, Saints fans would be able to stomach it. The potential of acquiring a franchise QB-in-waiting -- one who just so happens to be a breathtaking playmaker -- allows for spendthriftiness. That's not what the Saints did, though, instead mortgaging their future on a pass rusher -- and a raw one, at that. Davenport may very well develop into a premier quarterback hunter in time, but it's unfair to count on the small-school product to embody the missing piece in 2018. Unfortunately, that's the expectation that spawns from such an aggressive draft maneuver.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

Carolina Panthers, Round 4, No. 101 overall

Here's a player who's fun to root for, because his journey to the NFL's inspiring and his raw skill set's awe-inspiring. Thomas lost his mother to kidney failure and his father to a heart attack -- all before he even turned 10 years old. Raised by older siblings, Thomas hit Nassau Community College as a basketball prospect, but ended up on the gridiron and eventually earned a scholarship to Indiana. His numbers from last season (25 catches for 376 yards and five touchdowns) don't blow you away, but injuries limited his play. This is an upside play -- one I can get into. Thomas' size (6-4, 259 pounds), athletic traits and basketball background breed comparisons to Antonio Gates. FYI: Norv Turner, who served as head coach of the Chargers during five of Gates' eight Pro Bowl seasons, is now the offensive coordinator in Carolina.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK 4 SAINTS: C- » Round 1: (No. 14 overall) Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA.

» Round 3: (No. 91) Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF.

» Round 4: (No. 127) Rick Leonard, OT, Florida State.

» Round 5: (No. 164) Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin.

» Round 6: (No. 189) Kamrin Moore, CB, Boston College; (No. 201) Boston Scott, RB, Louisiana Tech.

» Round 7: (No. 245) Will Clapp, C, LSU.



The Saints were essentially in the NFC title game ... Then Marcus Williams' brain froze, allowing Minnesota to perform a miracle. So, it's not hard to understand why Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton and Co. would be tempted to go hard after an edge rusher to push them over the top. But this report card says they went too hard. Far too hard. Caution, meet wind. In today's NFL, giving up a future first-rounder is rare. This isn't the NBA. These babies are the Berkshire Hathaway stock of the NFL draft market. Typically, teams only give 'em up for quarterbacks. And shoot, four teams actually did trade up to snag a first-round QB in this draft -- nary a one forfeited a future first-rounder. So it was indeed shocking to see New Orleans sacrifice a 1 for an unfinished non-quarterback. Could Davenport immediately take the league by storm, pile up sacks in bunches and fire this grade into the sun? Stranger things have happened. But to me, the probability of such a reward just wasn't worth this risk. Payton comparing New Orleans' reckless abandon to the national debt isn't helping. I could provide some quick analysis on the remaining picks -- Tre'Quan's turbo-charged lankiness is cool! -- but let's be honest: This grade's all about the first-round head-scratcher.

