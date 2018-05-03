NFC North draft grades: Bears advance slick offseason makeover

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2018 NFL Draft. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC North.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Chicago Bears, Round 1, No. 8 overall

Vic Fangio has a new muse. Last year in Chicago, the defensive savant quietly fielded a top-10 unit -- in both scoring and total D -- and did so without the kind of centerpiece ILB that really fuels his 3-4 scheme (think: Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman in San Francisco). Then suddenly, like manna from heaven, the perfect specimen fell right into Fangio's lap last Thursday night. This defense calls for inside linebackers to run stuff, blitz and cover. Check, check and double check. Smith is a prototypical modern linebacker, with the elite athleticism and premium instincts to thrive on all three downs. This man is gonna stuff the stat sheet. No one will be surprised if he takes home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Perhaps the only downside to this extraordinary prospect hitting Halas Hall is his uber-ordinary surname. Butkus, Singletary, Urlacher ... Smith? Annoying. Let's call him Roquan and only Roquan. Like Madonna.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Tyrell Crosby, OL, Oregon

Detroit Lions, Round 5, No. 153 overall

Projected by many draft sages, including our own Mike Mayock and Daniel Jeremiah, as a top-70 overall prospect, Crosby was still sitting on the board when the Lions' turn came up midway through the fifth round. And given that Detroit apparently entered this draft hell-bent on fixing its ground game (more on that below), Crosby was far too enticing to pass on in the dog days* of Day 3. (*Watching every pick in the draft, from No. 1 through 256, is a bit of a grind.) NFL Films' Greg Cosell, who has forgotten more football than I'll ever know, sees Crosby as a guard in the NFL -- and a hell of a guard at that: "I believe he has the physical and competitive traits to be an All-Pro OG in the NFL," Cosell told the Lions' team site.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

Green Bay Packers, Round 6, No. 207 overall

His full name is actually Equanimeous Tristan Imhotep J. St. Brown. And, as this highly engaging Sports Illustrated profile chronicles, ETIJSB was basically bred for athletic excellence, Mensa membership and general world domination. He now stands 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, and clocked a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. So, how does a wide receiver like this -- one who played his college ball at a relatively visible program in South Bend -- last until the 207th pick? That's not entirely clear at this point. Some of it undoubtedly had to do with his underwhelming production at Notre Dame last season: 33 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns. But, as anyone who watched the Irish in 2017 knows, ND's quarterback play was ... lacking. In 2016, with DeShone Kizer delivering the football, St. Brown posted 58 catches for 961 yards and nine touchdowns. Something tells me Aaron Rodgers can bring out more of the that ETIJSB.

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

