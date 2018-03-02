Orlando Brown struggling through NFL Combine workout

INDIANAPOLIS -- Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown is having a rough go of it at the NFL Scouting Combine, generating questions about his overall athleticism and placing greater importance on his Oklahoma pro day performance on March 14.

The son of the late Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle by the same name, Brown finished at the bottom of the list among offensive linemen in his group in the 40-yard dash (5.85), and the vertical jump (19.5 inches). His bench press total (14 reps at 225 pounds) was the position-worst, as well.

Although Brown's workout isn't yet complete, NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt sees declining stock in the results so far. Brandt's tweet refers to one of Brown's unofficial 40 times:

Orlando Brown going from a lot of money to pocket change fast. 14 lifts yesterday on bench, 5.72 40. Will need strong pro day. #NFLCombine2018 â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 2, 2018

Brown measured 6-foot-7 7/8 and 345 pounds at the combine weigh-in. He struggled with weight for much of his life until he was able to carry roughly 350 pounds well enough to be one of the top left tackles in the Big 12 Conference. He entered the combine projected as a first-round pick by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, but the arrow is pointing down for him in Indianapolis.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.