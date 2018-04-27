Double trouble TEs? Eagles select Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia wasted little time to fill the void of tight end Brent Celek, whom the Eagles released on March 13.

The Eagles selected South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert in the second round (49th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

There was drama involved in the selection, as Philadelphia shipped the 52nd overall pick and 169th overall pick to the Colts for the chance to jump in front of the Cowboys, who should be in the market for a tight end given Jason Witten's impending retirement.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Goedert entered the draft as one of the top receiving tight ends. He started all 14 games in his senior season and was a team captain, totaling 72 catches for 1,111 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

Goedert enjoyed a prolific collegiate career with 198 catches for 2,988 yards, including two straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and 21 touchdowns. He left South Dakota State as a two-time first team FCS All-American and was a finalist in 2016 for the Walter Payton Award, which recognizes the top player in the FCS.

The Eagles are primed to possess a potent one-two punch at the tight end position with Goedert and Zach Ertz, who led the team in receiving with 74 catches for 824 yards and eight touchdowns on 110 targets.