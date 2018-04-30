Reuben Foster's plea hearing rescheduled for May 8

Reuben Foster's felony plea hearing Monday was pushed back to May 8 in order to give prosecutors more time to review video footage provided to them by the woman who originally accused the 49ers linebacker of domestic violence before recanting those claims.

Foster appeared briefly in a San Jose courtroom before his plea hearing was rescheduled.

Last week, Foster's former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, recanted accusations she made that led to Foster's arrest in February. Ennis' attorney, Stephanie Rickard, says the video footage provided to Santa Clara County prosecutors proves Foster didn't cause her client's injuries.

"[Foster] did not strike her, injure her or threaten her," Rickard, said in a statement released Wednesday. Rickard said Ennis' injuries "were the result of a physical fight with another woman, and that Foster tried to end his relationship with Ennis after he learned of the fight."

Foster, 24, has been charged with domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily harm; forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime; and possession of an assault weapon. If convicted on all counts, he faces the possibility of more than 11 years in prison.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has not publicly commented on statements made by Ennis' attorney.

Niners general manager John Lynch said the team is prepared to cut Foster if the charges are proven true.

"I do want to be very clear, abundantly clear, that if these charges are proven true, that if Reuben did indeed hit this young lady, he won't be part of our organization going forward," Lynch said last week. "That's the standard we want on our team, that's the standard we are going to operate under."

Foster is subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy, which mandates a six-game suspension for a first-time domestic violence offense.