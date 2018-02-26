Chiefs net 2nd, 4th-round picks for Marcus Peters

Days after it was reported the Kansas City Chiefs would trade Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, we finally find out the compensation.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday the Chiefs will ship Peters and a 2018 sixth-round pick westward in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick and 2019 second-round selection, per sources informed of the situation.

The agreement to trade Peters to L.A. was reported on Friday. Trades cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 14.

On the face of it, the package the Rams paid for Peters is peanuts.

The 25-year-old cornerback is one of the best ball-hawking cover men in the NFL. Since Peters entered the NFL in 2015, no player has more interceptions (19) or passes defensed (55), per NFL Research. Including playoffs, Peters tallied 21 INTs. Only Ed Reed (22) has more interceptions than Peters over the first three seasons of a player's career in the last 25 years. Peters' passer rating allowed, 60.7, rates second in the NFL since he's been in the league.

Adding a physical press corner to Wade Phillips' defense for a fourth-round pick and a future second-rounder (that should be late in the round) is a brilliant move by the Rams. Peters remains under team control at a bargain rate the next two years. Even if he eventually prices himself out of L.A. -- who have a bevy of other stars who need to get paid -- two years of Pro Bowl corner play should be worth more than a fourth- and second-round compensation.

The Chiefs' haul -- or lack thereof -- makes it clear they were anxious to move on from the talented but troubled cornerback. Peters' behavior -- the team suspended him for one game in 2017 -- reportedly played a role in his hastened departure. The trade was also a sign the Chiefs didn't plan to pay Peters top-corner money down the road.

Chiefs fans miffed the team jettisoned Peters will double-down on anger after learning their club dumped a budding playmaker for fractions on the dollar.