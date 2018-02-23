Kansas City Chiefs trading Marcus Peters to L.A. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs are poised to make another blockbuster trade.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported K.C. finalized a trade agreement Friday to ship cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, according to sources informed of the deal.

ESPN first reported the development.

Terms of the deal have yet to be reported. The Rams do not own a 2018 second-round pick, having shipped that selection to Buffalo in the Sammy Watkins deal.

At one point, the #Chiefs were pushing to trade for DE Robert Quinn, along with a draft pick. But sounds like now it'll be just draft picks going over to KC for Marcus Peters. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2018

Trades cannot become official until new league year beings on March 14.

Peters is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, making the All-Pro team in 2016 and winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2015. The ball-hawking cover man compiled 19 interceptions in just three seasons. Since Peters entered the NFL in 2015, no player has more interceptions (19) or passes defensed (55), per NFL Research. Including playoffs, Peters tallied 21 INTs. Only Ed Reed (22) has more interceptions than Peters over the first three seasons of a player's career in the last 25 years.

Despite his talent on the football field, the Chiefs had reportedly become disenchanted by his behavior. The team suspended the 25-year-old corner for one game last season for his actions during and after a loss to the New York Jets -- when he famously tossed a referee flag after the play, then left the field without being ejected.

The stunning Peters deal comes less than a month after the Chiefs agreed to ship quarterback Alex Smith to Washington. K.C. will receive rising corner Kendall Fuller in the package for Smith. The Chiefs also recently signed corner David Amerson. Those moves led to talks that Peters might be moved, despite the potential downgrade at the position.

Trading a player of Peters' caliber, who can be under contract for a bargain rate for the next two seasons -- $1.8 million in 2018, team fifth-year option in 2019 -- is almost unheard of in the NFL.

The low cost coupled with talent made the deal appealing for L.A., which is likely hoping a change of scenery will smooth out any questionable character concerns.

The move also indicates the Rams will allow corner Trumaine Johnson to walk in free agency. Importing Peters to take his place at a fraction of the cost is a stroke of brilliance for L.A. and ensures there will be no talent drain on Wade Phillips' defense -- especially if the Rams franchise tag safety Lamarcus Joyner.

Rapoport added that in addition to the Rams, Browns and 49ers also were interested in trading for Peters.