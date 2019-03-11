WR Devin Funchess heading to Colts for 1-year deal

Boasting more salary cap space than any other franchise, the Indianapolis Colts will dive into free agency with the signing of former Panthers receiver Devin Funchess.

The Colts will sign Funchess to a one-year deal worth a max of $13 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Funchess will complement a Colts receiving corps led by T.Y. Hilton and provide quarterback Andrew Luck with a big target as the four-year veteran measures up at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds.

All four of Funchess' NFL seasons were spent playing in Carolina and he's coming off a season in which he had 44 receptions for 549 yards with four touchdowns. Those stats came in the aftermath of a career-best 2017 showing (63 catches, 840 yards, eight TDs).

The departure from the Panthers likely comes as little surprise to Funchess.

"Now I'm just ready for whatever team is ready to come get me," he recently told NFL.com. "I'm ready to play and ready to get a Super Bowl."

That's likely to bode well in the eyes of the Indianapolis faithful, along with this being just the first signing of what could be an eventful offseason for the Colts after a march to the AFC Divisional Round last season.