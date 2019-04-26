2019 NFL Draft Day 2 winners, losers: Dolphins play cards right

The Dolphins will want to take a long look at Rosen this season to help them make an informed decision about how to proceed at the position in 2020, when they are loaded with draft picks (10, as of now). It's the type of year-to-year approach they should have been taking with Ryan Tannehill, who went 42-46 in his Miami career after being selected eighth overall in 2012, but that doesn't diminish Rosen's ability. I'd take Rosen over the No. 6 pick (Daniel Jones) and the No. 15 pick (Haskins) in this year's draft, and getting the deal done only cost Miami the No. 62 overall pick and a fifth-rounder.