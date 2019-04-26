Cardinals trade QB Josh Rosen to Dolphins for picks

Quarterback Josh Rosen has a new team to follow on social media.

The Arizona Cardinals shipped Rosen to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Miami's second-round pick (62nd overall), which the Cardinals used to select wide receiver Andy Isabella, and a 2020 fifth-round pick

Trade grumblings surrounding Rosen, the 10th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, grew louder Friday morning after the Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray on Thursday night as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Reports then surfaced Friday morning that Rosen had unfollowed the Cardinals' social media pages on Instagram and Twitter.

Rosen's rookie season in Arizona had more than its share of ups and down, as the Cardinals struggled en route to a 3-13 record, which led to the firing of head coach Steve Wilks. Rosen finished the year appearing in 14 games with 13 starts, completing 217 of 393 passes (55.2 percent) for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He was sacked 45 times and posted a 66.7 passer rating.

In Miami, Rosen gets a fresh start on a team looking for a franchise quarterback for first-year head coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March, and then signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as a stop-gap option.

Still, the trade for Rosen signals the Dolphins expect the second-year pro to immediately compete for the starting job.

The 6-foot-4, 226-pound Rosen was one of five quarterbacks selected in the first round in 2018, and he'll join two of them -- New York's Sam Darnold and Buffalo's Josh Allen -- in the AFC East.

Rosen now has the distinction of becoming the highest-drafted quarterback before turning 23 years old in the Common Draft Era. The previous high was Brett Favre, who was the 33rd overall pick with the Atlanta Falcons in 1991.

Rosen also becomes the first quarterback selected in the top 10 to be traded within his first two profession seasons, excluding players traded prior to rookie season.

Shortly after the trade, the newest Dolphins quarterback immediately followed his employer on Instagram.