2019 NFL bold predictions: Derek Carr's back, Pittsburgh's wack

This offseason, though, Mike Mayock has restocked the previously-bare offensive cupboard. Off-field nonsense aside, Antonio Brown is a Hall of Fame receiver who's still in his prime, having just posted an NFL-best 15 touchdown grabs in 2018. This was a dream acquisition for Carr. And don't sleep on what Tyrell Williams means on the outside. The field-stretching extraordinaire has averaged a robust 15.9 yards per reception over the past three seasons -- that's the kind of weapon who opens up space for all of his teammates. Oakland also upgraded Carr's protection with the addition of Trent Brown. Sure, the offensive tackle didn't come cheap ... but that's not Carr's money. I'm sure he warmly welcomes the addition of a 6-foot-8, 380-pound bodyguard. In the draft, the Raiders scooped up do-it-all running back Josh Jacobs, who'll shoulder a healthy dose of the offensive load through his hard running and deft pass catching. And don't sleep on the addition of fifth-round slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, whose ability to consistently get open in the clutch belies his underwhelming physical dimensions.