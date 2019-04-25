Steelers trade up for Devin Bush; Broncos add Noah Fant

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big move into the top 10 on Thursday night to get their inside linebacker of the future.

The Steelers acquired the 10th pick from the Denver Broncos and chose Michigan linebacker Devin Bush. In exchange for the 10th selection, Denver received Pittsburgh's 2019 first- and second-round picks (Nos. 20 and 52) and a 2020 third-round pick.

Denver used the 20th overall selection to grab Iowa tight end Noah Fant off the board.

Bush was the second inside linebacker to go off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft; LSU's Devin White went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 5.

This is the Steelers' seventh straight first-round selection on the defensive side of the ball. Pittsburgh had not picked higher than No. 10 since choosing Plaxico Burress with the eight overall pick in 2000.

In the Steel City, Bush figures to slide right into the inside linebacker slot that was abruptly vacated two years ago after Ryan Shazier suffered a career-threatening spinal injury. That position was filled last year by Jon Bostic and Vince Williams. But given the draft capital Pittsburgh gave up to acquire him, Bush should slide right into the starting lineup in Week 1.

Since 2017, Bush was just one of three FBS players with 150-plus tackles, 10-plus sacks and 10-plus PBUs.

For Denver, Fant fills a need at tight end. The Broncos were slated to enter 2019 with Jeff Heuerman, Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli as their top tight ends, who combined for just 366 receiving yards and two TDs last season. Fant could start right away as a dangerous receiving threat.

Fant is the second tight end and the second tight end from Iowa to be taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft; his teammate, T.J. Hockenson, went eighth overall to the Detroit Lions.