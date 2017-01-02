NFL Total Access

Kurt Warner's top 5 QBs of Week 16
Kurt Warner picks AFC West winner
Who has upper hand between OBJ and Norman?

On NFL Network:

Mon - Fri 7º

NFL Network's flagship program airs six nights a week, churning out the day's top headlines and much more covering all 32 teams. NFL Total Access also provides fans with exclusive footage from inside team facilities and interviews with players and coaches.

 

Talent:

Dan Hellie Z

Lindsay Rhodes Z

Heath Evans Z

Willie McGinest Z

Michael Robinson Z

Billick on Kubiak: 'It was just too much of a grind'
Garafolo: Sean Payton's relationship with Saints could become tenuous
Kubiak: 'It's time for me to step away from the coaching field'
Gary Kubiak on his health: 'I'm doing great. I'm ok'
Elway on Kubiak: 'He'll always be close'
Rapoport: 49ers want to pair head coach and GM
What does it take to be a head coach?
Which playoff teams in the NFC are struggling?
Rosenthal: 'What more do the Chiefs need to do for us to buy in?'
Rapoport: Rams might not want to pay a hefty price for Payton
Slater on Week 17: 'It helped Tony get his confidence back'
Former 49ers HC Mike Nolan reflects on issues in San Francisco

