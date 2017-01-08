NFL GameDay

John Spanos: The Chargers' performance has not matched our potential
Rapoport: 49ers needed a 'full housecleaning' to rebuild franchise
Rapoport: Kubiak's health played a major part in his decision to retire

On NFL Network:

All Day Saturday & Sunday

NFL GameDay is there to start and end your Sunday with exclusive interviews and a hall of fame cast.

 

Talent:

Rich Eisen Z

GAMEDAY MORNING

Marshall Faulk Z

GAMEDAY MORNING

Michael Irvin Z

GAMEDAY MORNING

Deion Sanders Z

GAMEDAY PRIME

Kurt Warner Z

GAMEDAY MORNING

Steve Mariucci Z

MORNING & HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Rose Z

GAMEDAY PRIME

LaDainian Tomlinson Z

GAMEDAY PRIME

Melissa Stark Z

GAMEDAY FIRST

Rapoport: 'Steelers will use franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell'
Game Theory: Why Jared Cook is the X-Factor for Packers
Which QB would you want in the clutch?
Bold predictions: Wild Card Sunday
M & M: Wild Card Sunday
XO Showdown: Wild Card Weekend
Marshall Plan: Jay Ajayi vs. Le'Veon Bell
Ike Taylor: Give Bell 30 touches today
Thomas Davis: Here's how to beat Eli Manning

