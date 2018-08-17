J.T. Barrett throws dart to Michael Floyd for 16 yards
J.T. Barrett shows off quickness on 12-yard TD run
Bills vs. Browns highlights | Preseason Week 2
Tyrod's best plays vs. his former team | Preseason Week 2
Every Josh Allen throw | Preseason Week 2
Baker Mayfield highlights | Preseason Week 2
Giants vs. Lions highlights | Preseason Week 2
Terrance West rushes outside for a 21-yard gain
Jeremy Langford breaks through for two-point conversion
Bryce Petty sneaks in touchdown during game's final moments
Elijah Hood pushes through for 3-yard rushing touchdown
Every Josh Rosen throw | Preseason Week 2
Kenjon Barner bounces to the outside for 27-yard run
Chase Allen chases Duke for a sack
Peterman spots WIDE open O'Leary for a 35-yard TD
Rudock stretches all the way out for 1-yard TD