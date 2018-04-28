Jaguars select Leon Jacobs No. 230 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Raiders select Marcell Ateman No. 228 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Vikings select Devante Downs No. 225 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Dolphins select Quentin Poling No. 227 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Lamar Jackson on role with Ravens in 2018: 'I'll just sit back and learn from Joe Flacco'
Bears select Javon Wims No. 224 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Broncos select David Williams No. 226 in the 2018 NFL Draft
49ers select Jullian Taylor No. 223 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Texans select Jermaine Kelly No. 222 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Patriots finally take a quarterback: LSU's Danny Etling at No. 219
Seahawks add to the QB room with Alex McGough at No. 220
Broncos select Keishawn Bierria No. 217 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Raiders select Azeem Victor No. 216 in 2018 NFL Draft
Vikings select Ade Aruna No. 218 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Texans select Peter Kalambayi No. 214 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Ravens select Bradley Bozeman No. 215 in the 2018 NFL Draft