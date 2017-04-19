Good Morning Football

On NFL Network:

Weekdays

Hosted by Kay Adams, Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football airs live Weekdays at 7AM ET on NFL Network.

Good Morning Football brings viewers up-to-the-minute breaking NFL news as well as local NFL stories on a national platform, and features a combination of headline-making interviews and a discussion of a wide array of issues in the areas of sports, news and entertainment.

NOW
PLAYING

Rapoport: Patriots sign Mike Gillislee to 2-year deal
NOW
PLAYING

Rapoport: As many as 10 DBs could be drafted in the first round
NOW
PLAYING

Boulware: I don't consider myself a sleeper in the draft
NOW
PLAYING

GMFB Drafts NFL All-Time Best Hair
NOW
PLAYING

What if Cowboys took Randy Moss 8th overall in 1998?
NOW
PLAYING

Former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez found dead in apparent suicide
NOW
PLAYING

Coach-Ella: Rules for surviving as an NFL coach
NOW
PLAYING

Does Mahomes have the personality to be a franchise QB?
NOW
PLAYING

Nike's Steve McClard shares the Lions' new uniforms on 'Good Morning Football'
NOW
PLAYING

Bro, you're on the clock: Who would you draft if you were Browns GM?
NOW
PLAYING

Hot Draft Time Machine- 2008: Pop culture and music
NOW
PLAYING

Hot draft time machine- 2008: The Draft Class and Sports
NOW
PLAYING

Teams we're already excited to see in 2017- Kyle: New England Patriots
NOW
PLAYING

Teams we're already excited to see in 2017- Peter: Atlanta Falcons
NOW
PLAYING

Teams we're already excited to see in 2017- Nate: New York Giants
NOW
PLAYING

Teams we're already excited to see in 2017- Kay: Los Angeles Chargers

© 2017 NFL Enterprises LLC. NFL and the NFL shield design are registered trademarks of the National Football League.The team names, logos and uniform designs are registered trademarks of the teams indicated. All other NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. NFL footage © NFL Productions LLC. PRIVACY POLICY | Terms & Conditions

NFL News
CONTENT
15