Jets pick All-SEC punter Braden Mann in sixth round

The New York Jets punted on their sixth-round pick. Well, they selected a punter.

Gang Green added a booter, Texas A&M's Braden Mann, with the 191st overall selection. The first punter off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mann was described by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein as college football's "premier field-flipper" in 2019 and an "above-average open-field tackler" after handling kickoffs.

The Aggie punter earned second-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2019, averaging 47.1 yards per punt (ranked in the top five nationally) and placing 26 of 57 punts inside the 20 against just four touchbacks (10 fair catches, one blocked).

Mann's selection signals the end for Lachlan Edwards in New York. Edwards averaged 45.9 yards per punt and led the league with 87 punts during the 2019 season. The last punter to be drafted by the Jets (No. 235 in 2016), Edwards is currently a free agent.

