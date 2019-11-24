Redskins CB Josh Norman officially active vs. Lions

During an eventual 34-17 loss to the Jets in Week 11, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman was pulled from the game.

Early indications were that Norman could be sitting out Week 12, as well, but the corner is officially active.

The former Pro Bowl selection will play against the Lions on Sunday -- even though he was listed as questionable due to a hamstring.

Norman, who NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the year the Redskins were actively trying to trade, has seldom been a positive for a Washington defense that's ranked 22nd overall in the NFL during a disastrous 1-9 season entering its home game against Detroit.

Through nine games (eight starts), Norman has 40 tackles with one interception and six passes defended.

Norman began his career with four seasons in Carolina, the last of which was a 2015 season in which he was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. The last four years have been spent in Washington.