Injuries: Sheldon Rankins expected to make '19 debut

The Detroit Lions will have their star quarterback in a pivotal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after all.

Matthew Stafford is active Sunday. Stafford was a late addition to the injury report with a hip injury.

In three games this season, Stafford is averaging 277 yards per game and has six touchdown passes.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) and cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) are both inactive, as is defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot).

In a battle of unbeaten division leaders, the Lions lead the NFC North at 2-0-1 while the Chiefs sit atop the AFC West at 3-0.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 4 games:

1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will be active against the Miami Dolphins, but the plan is for him to only be used in an emergency, per Rapoport. As expected, Chargers running back Justin Jackson (calf), kicker Michael Badgley (groin) and wide receiver Mike Williams (back) are inactive.

2. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) is active to play against the Buffalo Bills, but his snaps will hinge on how he feels. Meanwhile, running back Rex Burkhead (foot), who was a game-time decision, is also active.

3. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) is out today against the Oakland Raiders. Hilton was listed as doubtful on the Week 4 injury report after sitting out of practice this week.

4. Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) returned to practice this week, but is inactive for the game against the Patriots.

5. Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams (knee) struggled during his pre-game warmup and is inactive. Tight end Mark Andrews (foot) was also listed as questionable, but coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence he'd play and he will as he's active.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey made the trip to Denver with his teammates, but due to his back injury is not a sure thing to play against the Broncos, a source tells Rapoport. The plan is for him to warm up and listen to his body to determine if he's ready.

7. Barring a setback in pregame warmups, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) is expected to make his season debut against the Cowboys, per Rapoport. His return would be a big lift for the defense.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip) missed practice time this week, but a source tells Rapoport that the plan is for him to tough it out and play against the Rams in Los Angeles today. The versatile wideout was listed as questionable on the injury report.

9. Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) popped up on the injury report late in the week and is inactive against the Giants, as is starting guard Brandon Scherff (ankle). The Redskins considered dressing three quarterbacks, but heading into today's game, the plan is to start Case Keenum, have rookie Dwayne Haskins as the backup and Colt McCoy is inactive. Also inactive is tight end Jordan Reed (concussion).

10. The Cleveland Browns will face the Ravens without their top two cornerbacks -- Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are inactive, as is receiver Rashard Higgins.

11. The New York Giants, as expected will not have linebackers Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion), who are both inactive.

12. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf), who was questionable, is inactive for Sunday's game.

13. Oakland Raiders wide receiver J.J. Nelson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.